Surf Rider in Poquoson to reopen in March after devastating fire

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – A popular seafood restaurant in Poquoson is scheduled to reopen next month after a fire destroyed the building last summer.

Work has been underway to get the Surf Rider back up and running. The restaurant posted some recent pictures to Facebook showing the progress.

The fire last June destroyed the entire building, leaving dozens of people unemployed. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The restaurant plans to reopen in March. They are in the process of hiring. You can apply via Facebook or on their website.

