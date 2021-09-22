Ship anchor weighing 2,000 pounds stolen from Poquoson Museum

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — An enormous ship anchor weighing around 2,000 pounds has been stolen from the Poquoson Museum.
According to Poquoson Police, they responded to the museum on Monday regarding a report for a stolen ship anchor.
The theft occurred at some point between September 13 and September 20 when the still-unknown person(s) entered museum grounds from Laydon Way and removed the anchor.
Preliminary investigations show several trees were cut down in the process and a type of loader machinery was used.
Museum officials say the anchor is about 7 feet tall, 5 feet wide at the base and weighs about a ton. The main shaft of this anchor is 10-12 inches in diameter.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Poquoson Police Department at (757) 868-3501.
