POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an enormous ship anchor previously stolen from the Poquoson Museum has been located.

In a social media post Thursday, the Poquoson Police thanked the “many tips and leads” sent to them by community members that lead to the discovery of the stolen anchor.

The anchor, weighing around 2,000 pounds, was stolen from the Poquoson Museum bak in September of 2021.

Museum officials say the anchor is about 7 feet tall, 5 feet wide at the base and weighs about a ton. The main shaft of this anchor is 10-12 inches in diameter.