POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – In just a few short weeks, you can help save history in Poquoson.

“Being a founding member, it’s very personal to me,” said Paul Whitlow. Whitlow is honored to be the Poquoson Museum President.

“Every generation needs to know what their past was so then can generate ideas and things that will help them along in the future.”

However, there is a cost that comes with the past if you want to bring it up to date with the present so it can last into the future. In the case of the Poquoson Museum, we’re talking about the historic Tom Hunt’s Store. Crews relocated the store to the museum property in 2019.

“We now need to restore it so we can open it up for viewing,” said Whitlow.

We’re talking siding, electricity, HVAC, and more. That comes with a price tag of more than $100,000.

“It’s one of those when you find something you are passionate about, or some place you are passionate about, you want to help and give back,” said Jennifer Barnes of the non-profit Giving Hope in Hampton Roads.

When the organization heard about the project price tag, it stepped in to help. The team plans to hold a festival in October with all vendor fees, and a portion of food sales, going to the museum.

“We have over 60 vendors. We have food trucks. We have live music.”

The fall festival will take place on the museum property, located at 968 Poquoson Avenue, and promises arts and crafts, events for kids, and more.

“It’s important that we get this done, and the only way we can do that is with donations from the community, volunteers, and groups like this that will help us,” said Whitlow.

In addition to monetary donations, one of the big things event organizers say they need is porta johns. The vendor turnout is bigger than anticipated, so they need to make sure everyone has a restroom to use. If you can help make that happen, email info@givinghopeinhr.org.