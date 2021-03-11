Raccoon in Poquoson tests positive for rabies

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – A raccoon discovered in the Peninsula Health District has tested positive for the rabies virus.

Health officials are asking residents and businesses in the area of Moore Road and Twin Creek Road in Poquoson to contact them if you had any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth). Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

Call the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340. After hours, contact the Poquoson/Newport News Animal Control at (757) 595-7387.