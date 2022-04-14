POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A Poquoson woman is facing several charges in connection to a series of apartment fires in the city.
Police tell 10 On Your Side that 42-year-old Miranda Cohn is charged with two counts of burning or destroying personal property. The charges stem from a series of fires on Belles Cove Lane in Poquoson.
Officials say one fire broke out around 11 p.m. on March 20 at a building in the Poquoson Place Apartments. Six units were damaged, but no one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.