Poquoson Police working to locate missing 63-year-old man

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – A 63-year-old man has been missing for nearly a week and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Gary Leroy Powell was last seen at Pop’s Drive In on George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown on Wednesday, Jan. 22 around 7 p.m. He was reportedly wearing a camouflage jacket, a short sleeve polo shirt and khaki pants.

Poquoson Police said Mr. Powell may be suffering from early stages of dementia. He did not take his money or medications with him. He may be driving a 1998 Honda Odyssey minivan with Virginia plates 2887PN.

If you have seen Mr. Powell or have any information on where he may be, please contact Lt. James Fox with the Poquoson Police Department. Phone: 757-868-3501 Email: james.fox@poquoson-va.gov