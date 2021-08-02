Poquoson Police welcomes new K9 officer

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new hire at the Poquoson Police Department and he might just be the “goodest” of them all.

Local nonprofit Poquoson Police Foundation gifted K9 ARGO to the Poquoson Police Department. ARGO is the department’s new K9 officer following the sudden passing of K9 Rena in October. Rena was the department’s first and only police K9 until now.

K9 ARGO is a 14-month-old Dutch Shepard from Poland. He will be paired with a new K9 Handler and sent to nearby agencies for training. He is described as a “super sweet boy,” but he still has a lot of training to do before he hits the streets.

The Poquoson Police Foundation also gave the department a vehicle insert specifically made to contain the K9 and keep him safe. The new insert will have a heat alarm that will call the handler and dispatch center if it gets too hot inside the vehicle, in addition to sounding an alarm and dropping side windows to cool off the interior was also given to the department.

If you’d like to donate and help K9 ARGO get the best training, click here.