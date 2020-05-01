Poquoson Police looking for woman missing since March

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – The Poquoson Police Department is appealing to the public for help to find a missing woman.

They are looking for 37-year-old Angelia Marie Vasquez after family members reported her missing.

Vasquez was last seen near her home in the 1000 block of Poquoson Avenue on Sunday, March 22.

Police released an image of Vasquez, who they say is 5’4″ tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Please contact Lt. James Fox with the Poquoson Police Department with any information on her whereabouts. You canreach him by phone at 757-868-3501 or by email: james.fox@poquoson-va.gov