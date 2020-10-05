Poquoson Police K9 dies after 7 years of service

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Poquoson Police say its K9, Rena, died Sunday after seven years of service with the department.

Rena was 10 when she passed.

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of K9 Rena. K9 Rena was an amazing partner and friend of the members of the Poquoson Police Department for the past seven years,” the department posted to its social media.

The police department said Rena’s cause of death was “unexpected, but due to natural circumstances.” They ask you to keep the family, both at work and at home, in your thoughts.

A memorial has not been planned but the department says the information will be released when it is available.

