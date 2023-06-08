POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – The Poquoson Police Department is warning residents of several recent vehicle larcenies.
According to a Facebook post from the police department, they have received reports of vehicle larcenies from people who say they left their vehicles unlocked.
Police say that residents in the following areas to check their video footage from the overnight hours of June 3, 4, and 6:
- Browns Neck Road
- East Sandy Point Road
- Bennett Farm Road
- Lee Avenue
- Ruth Drive
- Wornom Farm Road
- Hunt’s Neck Road
- Hansom Drive
- Marie Court
- Jefferson Court
- Valmoore Drive
- Ferguson Street Michele Lane
- Trotter’s Bridge Drive
If someone has footage that contains someone or something suspicious, call the department’s non-emergency line at 757-868-3501.
The police are also reminding residents to remove their valuables and lock their car doors.