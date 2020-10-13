Poquoson Police Department plans memorial service for K-9 officer Rena

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — The Poquoson Police Department plans to hold a memorial service for a K-9 officer that died earlier this month from a medical issue.

K-9 Rena died after she had a medical issue in the afternoon Oct. 4. She worked for seven years on a regional task force as Poquoson’s first K-9 officer and helped arrested 163 people.

The memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at Phillips Park between Poquoson High School and Poquoson Primary School.

K-9 units, law enforcement and the public are all welcome to attend the event.

That night, K-9 Rena will also be taken on “one last car ride” from City Hall down Victory Boulevard, turning north on Wythe Creek Road and then turning east on Poquoson Avenue.

People interested in sending her off on her last car ride can stand on sidewalks on Wythe Creek Road or stay at Phillips Park.

“The Poquoson Police Department is grateful for all the support our community has shown in this tough time. We appreciate every card, letter, and note that we have received,” the department wrote in a news release.

A temporary memorial for K-9 Rena will also be in place until after her service at 774 Poquoson Avenue.

Those who wish to leave a note for Rena and her family can do so at the site of the temporary memorial.

During Rena’s seven years of service, she made national headlines after finding four firearms and more than 600 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in the parking lot of Middlesex High School in 2014.

She was also featured in National K9 Working Dog magazine two times.

She did demonstrations for various civic groups and was also well-liked around town, the department said.

