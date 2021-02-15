Poquoson police ask for tips after woman dies from injuries caused by vehicle during ‘incident’

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Poquoson are asking for help investigating what led up to a woman being injured in an “incident” involving a vehicle Monday.

Officials say she died later from her injuries.

Poquoson police responded to a business in the 200 block of Wythe Creek Road around 1:45 p.m. Monday after a report of a person being injured in an incident involving a motor vehicle.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been hurt. She was taken by Poquoson Fire and Rescue to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News for treatment.

She died shortly after 4 p.m.

It’s unclear what happened during the “incident,” and police did not specify how the woman sustained her injuries.

“Details of the events leading up to this incident are limited at this time,” police wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Sgt. Lisa Turner with the Poquoson Police Department at 757-868-3501.

