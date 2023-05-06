POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – The Poquoson Museum is hosting reenactments, weapon demonstrations, combat maneuvers and more during this weekend’s America Goes to War: A Living History from the American Revolution through Vietnam event.

The event began Saturday and will continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the museum, at 968 Poquoson Ave. in Poquoson.

There will be a reenactor baseball game at 3 p.m. Sunday. One was also held Saturday.

Parking and admission are free, though donations are welcome.

For more information, contact Mary Clemons at 757-630-3396 or Cliff Coffman at occmaple6@cox.net.