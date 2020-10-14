Poquoson law enforcement welcomes new Chief of Police Tuesday

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Poquoson law enforcement welcomed a new Chief of Police to their department on Tuesday.

Stephen Keatts, a 26-year veteran of the Roanoke Police Department, swore in as Chief on October 13th. Chief Keatts is stepping in a little over two months after former Chief of Police Cliff Bowen retired on August 1 of this year.

Courtesy of Poquoson Police Department

Courtesy of Poquoson Police Department

Courtesy of Poquoson Police Department

Courtesy of Poquoson Police Department

In those two months, Mr. Percy Ward was appointed as Acting Chief.

According to the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, Chief Keatts served in the Professional Standards Unit as well as their Geographic and Community Policing Unit in Roanoke.

Additionally, he served more than fifteen years in the Patrol Division with seven years as a sergeant and two years as a School Resource Officer.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.