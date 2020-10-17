Poquoson K-9 Rena honored Friday, taken on ‘one last car ride’

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — The Poquoson Police Department held a memorial service Friday for a K-9 officer that died earlier this month from a medical issue.

K-9 Rena died after she had a medical issue in the afternoon Oct. 4. She worked for seven years on a regional task force as Poquoson’s first K-9 officer and helped arrest 163 people.

The memorial service was held Friday, Oct. 16 at Clayton Rollins Funeral Home, 836 Poquoson Avenue after bad weather prevented them from holding the memorial outside at a park.

K-9 units, law enforcement and the public were all invited to attend the event.

That evening, K-9 Rena was also taken on “one last car ride” from City Hall down Victory Boulevard, Wythe Creek Road and Poquoson Avenue.

“Police departments across the Commonwealth helped honor K9 Rena in such a special way last evening. Her procession was short but as we gave our girl one last car ride it was immediately apparent how loved she was. People lined both sides of the road standing in the rain,” the Poquoson Police Foundation wrote on its Facebook page.

During the memorial, MPO Jeff Wright, MPO Jamie Huling, and Master Trainer Tom Zeitler from the Newport News Police Department for spoke and escorted Rena’s ashes and American flag into the building.

“The Poquoson Police Department is grateful for all the support our community has shown in this tough time. We appreciate every card, letter, and note that we have received,” the department wrote in a news release.

A temporary memorial for K-9 Rena was also in place until after her service at 774 Poquoson Avenue.

During Rena’s seven years of service, she made national headlines after finding four firearms and more than 600 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in the parking lot of Middlesex High School in 2014.

She was also featured in National K9 Working Dog magazine two times.

She did demonstrations for various civic groups and was also well-liked around town, the department said.

