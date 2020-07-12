Poquoson hosts ‘Bulls Behind the Blue’ community event to show local law enforcement support

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Poquoson will be hosting a community event to show support and appreciation to the Poquoson Police Department.

The festivities will take place on Sunday, July 12, at Surf’s Up from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m at 100 Carey’s Chapel Road. Live music will be put on by the Bill Mills Band, hot dogs, face painting, and Pelican’s Snoballs will be there.

The family-friendly event has nearly 30 local sponsors and is supported by the Poquoson Police Foundation. A kids poster contest will take place where guests can make a poster showing support for law enforcement officers.

