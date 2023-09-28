POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for fun, food, and music this coming weekend, we have the event for you. It’s the second annual Giving Hope in Hampton Roads fundraiser to benefit the Tom Hunt Store at the Poquoson Museum.

At the event, you will find more than 60 crafters, vendors, food trucks, live music, raffles, a kids area, and more. Organizers also say there will be a car show. If you would like to enter a car, you can pre-register for $10. If you register on the day of the show, it will be $12.

To pre-register, send your information here: https://givinghopeinhr.org/contact-us

The benefit is scheduled for this Sunday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until to 4 p.m. on the Poquoson Museum’s property at 968 Poquoson Avenue. The event is free, but donations are welcome.

Giving Hope in Hampton Roads: https://givinghopeinhr.org/

Event Info: https://givinghopeinhr.org/events

Past Coverage: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/poquoson-local-news/saving-history-in-poquoson/