POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — The Farm Fresh in Poquoson is still on schedule to reopen in April.

A representative said this week that the target date for opening the store on Wythe Creek road is April 1.

The chain, best known for its delicious fried chicken, closed most of its stores in 2018, but still has two current locations in Hampton Roads: in Portsmouth and Newport News.

New owners Raphael Strumlauf and Mark Green run other independent grocery stores in Virginia, including the Farm Fresh location in Richmond.