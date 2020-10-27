Poquoson DMV Select closed until further notice due to COVID-19 case

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — The DMV Select in Poquoson will be closed until further notice due to a positive coronavirus case.

Appointments with customers will be rescheduled for a later date.

Customers will be informed after their appointments have been rescheduled.

