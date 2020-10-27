POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — The DMV Select in Poquoson will be closed until further notice due to a positive coronavirus case.
Appointments with customers will be rescheduled for a later date.
Customers will be informed after their appointments have been rescheduled.
Latest Posts:
- Community remembers teen one year after tragic crash that killed 3 Tabb High students
- Poquoson DMV Select closed until further notice due to COVID-19 case
- Infant allegedly thrown to her death by father identified
- Jamie Foxx mourns death of sister DeOndra Dixon: ‘My heart is shattered’
- Disabled veterans explain tax break on Virginia ballot