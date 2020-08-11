Poquoson City Schools reopening plan to be decided Tuesday night

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – The Poquoson School Board will meet on August 11 to vote on its reopening of school plan.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday and public comments have been submitted virtually.

Superintendent Arty Tillett sent a message to Poquoson families on August 5 outlining the plan presented last week to the school board. It would allow parents to choose from one of two options:

Family Choice Option 1: Continuum of Learning where students may be taught virtually, in a hybrid model or in-person depending on guidance from health officials.

Family Choice Option 2: Fully virtual (Poquoson Online) where students receive remote instruction for the entire semester.

Get detailed information on each of these options at this link on the Poquoson Schools website.

The board will also decide at Tuesday’s meeting if the students in the Continuum of Learning (Option #1) will begin school on September 8 within the fully virtual or hybrid model.

The school system said all families will need to initially plan for students to be learning remotely for a minimum of three days a week.

We recognize this is an uncertain and trying time for everyone. It has been our goal all along to get our students and staff safely back to school as soon as possible. We continue to collaborate with local and state health officials for guidance on these most important decisions. Superintendent Arty Tillett

Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for the outcome of the school board’s vote.

The VHSL has already decided to delay all sports and activities until December 14 and Poquoson Schools will continue under this schedule for the 2020/2021 school year, based on current COVID-19 conditions.

Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (First Contest Date – December 28) basketball, gymnastics, indoor track, swim/dive, wrestling

Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (First Contest Date – March 1) cheer, cross country, field hockey, football, golf, volleyball

Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (First Contest Date – April 26) baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field



