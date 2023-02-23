POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – Poquoson City Public schools will be starting this coming school year before Labor Day.

According to a Facebook post from Poquoson City Public Schools, the school board approved the 2023-24 school calendar Tuesday night. The calendar has the first day of school being Aug. 28, which PCPS says aligns with other peninsula divisions with whom they share programming with.

Poquoson City Public School’s 2023-24 school calendar

Since the school board has decided on a pre-labor day start, PCPS says school administrators are prepared to be flexible that week to accommodate pre-planned vacations and other circumstances.