Poquoson City Public Schools students returning for in-person learning starting Jan. 19

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Poquoson City Public Schools will be welcoming students back for in-person learning beginning January 19.

School administrators made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.

In the post, administrators say they are excited to welcome back continuum students at all grade levels for in-person learning.

Poquoson City Public Schools’ first day of in-person instruction is as follows:

  • Kindergarten – 8th Grade “A Day” students – Thursday, January 21
  • Kindergarten – 8th Grade “B Day” students – Tuesday, January 19
  • 9th – 12th Grade “A Day” students – Tuesday, January 19
  • 9th – 12th Grade “B Day” students – Thursday, January 21

Administrators added that families who chose to switch their Kindergarten – 5th Grade students from Poquoson Online to the Continuum for the second semester (via Parent Portal in November) will receive information later this week regarding the student’s new schedule.

Those students will return to school for in-person instruction beginning January 25, 2021.

