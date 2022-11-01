POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Poquoson City Public Schools have canceled classes Tuesday due to a power outage.

School officials announced the cancelation Tuesday morning on social media. As of 8:50 a.m., more than 1,300 customers near Poquoson High School and surrounding neighborhoods were in the dark due to the outage.

Dominion Energy cited an “equipment problem” for the outage. An estimated time for power restoration has been set for sometime between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As of 10:20 a.m., the affected customers were down to 3.