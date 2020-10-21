Poquoson City Hall, surrounding businesses go on ‘lockdown’ due to report of armed person

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Poquoson Police responded to a report of a possible armed individual which resulted in City Hall, the library, and several area businesses going into “lockdown” Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in just after 3 p.m. for the incident in the area of City Hall Avenue in Poquoson.

Police worked with Poquoson Fire & Rescue, Newport News Police, and York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office to conduct a search of the surrounding area.

Police say the search resulted in no armed individual being located. Once the area was determined to be safe, those affected were notified.

“The Poquoson Police Department would like to express our appreciation for cooperation and patience of those affected as we work to ensure the safety of our community. We would also like to thank our assisting Public Safety Partners,” the department posted to its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

