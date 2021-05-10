Police: Man detained, taken to hospital after firing shots at Poquoson home

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A man was detained by police and then taken to a hospital after he fired shots at a home in Poquoson Monday morning, police said.

Poquoson police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Wythe Creek Road and Kelsor Drive just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Officers arrived and were told a male was seen discharging a handgun at a home in the area.

Police then located a male nearby and detained him.

Police said “officers quickly recognized” the male was “experiencing some type of medical emergency but did not appear to be injured from the shots fired.”

Poquoson fire-rescue crews took him to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News for treatment.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police did not give additional details about the male’s age or identity.

Anyone with information should call the Poquoson Police Department at 757-868-3501.