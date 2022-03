POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are investigating what caused a massive fire at an apartment complex in Poquoson.

Officials say the fire broke out just before 11 p.m. on Saturday at a building in the Poquoson Place Apartments. Six units were damaged, but no one was injured.

Poquoson Place Apartment fire (photo: WAVY viewer)

Poquoson Place Apartment fire (photo: WAVY viewer)

The investigation is ongoing.