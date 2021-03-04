Maaco Hampton donates $1,500 to Poquoson Police Foundation K-9 Unit in honor of Rena

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Maaco Hampton recently donated $1,500 to the Poquoson Police Foundation in honor of Rena, one of their K-9 dogs who passed away late last year.

“As a local business owner, my husband Dale and I are engaged in the community and are always looking for ways to give back,” says Regina Blankenship, owner, Maaco Hampton. “Although most of us may have never met Rena, she spends the majority of her time right here in our community, working to keep us safe.”

Dale and Regina Blankenship, owners of Maaco Hampton, have been in business for more than 35 years and consistently give back to various causes important to the community.

“We are animal lovers and think this is a great way to give back to our community while honoring this K-9 officer,” continues Blankenship. “These funds will go a long way in the training of a new K-9 dog to provide the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force the support they need.”

As a valued member of the team, K-9’s are certified drug detection dogs assigned to help the regional narcotics task force combat the opioid epidemic.

The Poquoson Police Foundation was formed in 2019 as the only organization authorized by the Poquoson Police Department to accept donations and raise funds on the department’s behalf. The Foundation is volunteer-based, with proceeds used for police department projects.

