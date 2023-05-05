POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – A local non-profit has big plans for two organizations that help animals live healthy lives and find their forever homes. You, and your whole family can even get involved!

“We want to make a difference,” said Karen Whaley of Giving Hope in Hampton Roads.

Whaley says Giving Hope will help two organizations in Poquoson that care for our four-legged friends. One of those organizations is Homes Fur Hounds, which is a volunteer-based organization that takes care of small dogs in need no matter their condition.

“So, senior animals, medical needs, disabilities, behavioral, heartworm positive, pregnant, all those things. So, every dollar, 100% goes to the dogs. Nobody is paid,” said Jess Raymond, Director of Media Communications for Homes Fur Hounds.

The other organization to benefit is the Poquoson Animal Welfare Sanctuary or P.A.W.S.

“We are dedicated to the rescue and placement of abandoned, abused, and neglected cats in and around the Poquoson area,” said Kelly Holloway, P.A.W.S. Marketing and Fundraising Coordinator.

Both Holloway and Raymond say veterinary visits are one of their biggest expenses.

“If there’s a heartworm positive dog, that can be over $1,000 to treat,” said Raymond.

Another big need is food, especially for P.A.W.S.

“We currently care for 65 cats within the organization,” said Holloway.

So, Giving Hope in Hampton Roads plans to hold a Fur Get Me Not Fundraiser! The fundraiser will be on May 3 and will have crafts, food trucks, and possibly some puppies! While the event is free, organizers ask you to consider bringing donations of food and other items for the animals.

Whaley recommends you bring, “Collars, leashes, pee pads, litter, beds, blankets, carriers, crates.”

Raymond and Holloway are so grateful for the community support.

“We are absolutely blessed that they are giving us this opportunity,” said Holloway.