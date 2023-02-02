POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement, employees and area citizens are being praised for their response to a fire at a Poquoson daycare on Thursday afternoon.

It broke out around 12:20 p.m. at Playtime Learning Center at 502 Wythe Creek Road, the Poquoson Fire & Rescue commander at the scene told WAVY. All of the children were evacuated and no injuries have been reported, the official said.

Photos from the scene show police and others carrying kids away from the burning building.

Kids are evacuated from Playtime Learning Center in Poquoson on Feb. 2, 2023 after a fire broke out. (Courtesy of Stephanie Corbett)

Stephanie Corbett says she was at the nearby post office at the time when she saw officers rush into the building and run out with kids. They then helped walk the children to another building down the street.

“Amazing response by employees, emergency response, local business and citizens nearby that gathered the kids and got them down the street to safety,” Corbett said.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire at this time. Firefighters were still working the fire just after 1 p.m.