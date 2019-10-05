Health officials warn residents of possible Hepatitis A exposure at local Poquoson restaurant

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – Health officials are warning residents after an employee at a local restaurant in Poquoson was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

In a statement released on Saturday, October 5, officials from the Peninsula Health District stated that an employee at Mr. C’s Pizza & Subs located at 493 Wythe Creek Rd in Poquoson was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Officials say that customers who may have eaten at the restaurant on September 12-21, September 30, and October 1 of this year may have been exposed to the disease.

Though they say the risk of exposure to the public may be low, officials say that anyone who have not been previously vaccinated and who have never had Hepatits A infection are susceptible to the disease and may be at risk if they ate anything from Mr. C’s Pizza & Subs on the mentioned dates above.

According to reports, there are no indication of any food products at the restaurant being the source of the infection.

Hepatitis A is an acute, self-limiting disease which results in liver inflammation. It can be spread by direct contact with another person who has the infection, touching contaminated surfaces or through consumption of contaminated food and drinks.

Classic symptoms of Hepatitis A is jaundice, or the the yellowing of the skin or eyes, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, and light-colored stools.

Officials urge residents to contact the Peninsula Health District at (757) 594 – 7427 or visit the Virginia Department of Health’s site for any questions regarding the disease.