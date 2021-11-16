Farm Fresh opening new location in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Farm Fresh is rising from the ashes and blessing Hampton residents with its delicious fried chicken goodness as a new location prepares to open in Poquoson.

The Poquoson location will reopen under new ownership in 2022 and is expected to generate approximately 40 jobs for the Poquoson community.



Independent grocers Raphael Strumlauf and Mark Green will operate the 30,000 square-foot store at the new location on 460 Wythe Creek Road. The partners currently run three other independent grocery stores in Virginia, including the Farm Fresh location in Richmond.



Along with a wide variety of grocery items, the new store will offer a large selection of fresh seafood, Certified Angus Beef, custom cuts, local and organic produce, craft beer, and a deli featuring quality sliced meats and cheeses, a salad bar, hot foods, and, of course, the ever-popular Farm Fresh fried chicken.



The store is currently undergoing improvements and renovations. Strumlauf and Green hope to be able to open the doors in April 2022.