Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Sarah Strantz

Division: Poquoson City Public Schools

Position: Nurse at Poquoson Elementary School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: While this has Sarah Strantz’s first year, she has done an amazing job during such an unprecedented time. Her kindness and patience with our students and families has helped quell the fear and uncertainty during the pandemic.

Strantz’s first priority is student and staff safety, and Poquoson Elementary School is very grateful for her care. Her attention to detail allows staff to perform their jobs without worry, knowing that situations are being handled accordingly.

Strantz, along with our other division nurses, worked with our school social worker and local community members to bring food, clothing, and gifts to our students in need. Always willing to lend a hand, Strantz has been indispensable in the daily operations of Poquoson Elementary School and is well-deserving of this honor.