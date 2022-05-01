Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Barbara Riggins

Division: Poquoson City Public Schools

Position: Former primary school nurse and lead nurse for the school division

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Nurse Barbara Riggins worked with Poquoson City Public Schools for more than 43 years, helping keep students and staff safe and healthy. Her work was a true vocation and reflection of the very best of our community.

Riggans was our school division’s lead nurse and was instrumental in guiding us through the most recent health crisis of the pandemic. Her leadership was seen by all as she trained staff, allocated resources, and supported our students and staff.

She was always a calm presence and made our children, staff and families feel comfortable, safe, and cared for. Additionally, she connected students and families with our school social worker and community groups to ensure the needs of students were met during the holidays, which included gifts, clothing, and food.

Riggans passed away on Feb. 20. Her leadership this past year was vital as she guided our entire district through a difficult and uneasy time. The lives she has touched are truly innumerable, and we all miss her greatly.