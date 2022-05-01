Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the last academic year. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Name: Angela Belvin

Division: Poquoson City Public Schools

Position: Nurse at Poquoson High School

What the school division said about this Excellent Educator: Having been with our school district since 2007, Angela Belvin has been instrumental in keeping students safe through the entire district, but especially at Poquoson High School. She has spent countless hours contract tracing and helping families know when students could return to in-school learning, as well as answering the myriad of questions that arose during the pandemic.

She tested hundreds of student and family members and provided medical history information as requested. She helped organize and participated in district vaccination clinics and gave hour after hour of her time to help our entire community.

As is every year, Belvin helped connect families in need during the holiday seasons to make sure students had gifts, clothing, and food. Her grace and dedication do not go unnoticed, and we honor her service to our district as we all worked together for the common goal of student learning.