POQUOSON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A vehicle crash caused downed power lines and outages Wednesday morning in Poquoson County.

According to a Facebook post from Poquoson City Public Schools, the crash caused power outages in the area and Summer Academy classes have been canceled for Wednesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Dominion Energy outage map showed almost 900 customers were without power following the incident. It is unclear at this time when the power will be restored.