Dog dies, 2 firefighters taken to hospital following house fire in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say a dog died and two firefighters were taken to the hospital Monday night after a fire on Woodland Road.

Poquoson Battalion Chief Joseph Breeden said fire crews responded to a fire at the back of a home around 7 p.m. Monday on Woodland Road.

Nobody except a dog was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters pulled the dog from the house and attempted to resuscitate it, but they were unable to bring it back.

The fire took an hour and 20 minutes to put out, Breeden said.

York County and Hampton assisted due to the heat. Two firefighters, one from Poquoson and one from Hampton, had to be taken to the hospital for heat-related illnesses. They were expected to be released shortly, Breeden said just after midnight Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Breeden was unsure if the house is a total loss, but said it is heavily damaged.

The residents are staying with family and friends. Breeden said neighbors were kind and brought them water and checked on the firefighters throughout the call.

