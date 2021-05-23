Crews respond to commercial fire in Poquoson

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a commercial fire in Poquoson late Saturday evening.
According to police the call for the fire came in just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Wythe Creek Road.
10 On Your Side is still learning if there were injuries reported following the fire along withthe extent of the damage.
There are no further details available.
