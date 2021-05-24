Community works to raise donations for Poquoson daycare destroyed by fire

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A place many Poquoson families depend on erupted in flames Saturday night.

“Many children look at this daycare as a safe haven, home away from home,” said Megan Wolf, a resident and relative of the daycare’s owner.

Brittany Alger, who lives behind the daycare, said she noticed a glow across her yard late Saturday night and immediately called 911 when she realized what it was.

“My husband and a couple of our friends jumped the fence and started knocking on the doors to make sure there was nobody in the daycare. Then went to the front and started knocking on the neighbors’ doors because the flames were getting so high it was catching the trees on fire above them,” said Alger.

Fire officials said the call came in just before 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Wythe Creek Road and took them about 45 minutes to get it under control.

Officials have not yet released the cause, but do believe the fire was accidental.

10 On Your Side spoke to the owner off camera, who said 14 employees took care of about 50 children at the daycare, some of whom came from social services.

His concern wasn’t for himself, but everyone else affected.

Wolf, a relative of the owner, has already started collecting donations to help the daycare bounce back.

“We are collecting anything a daycare would need like diapers, all the way up to the kids’ dishes, the plates they would use,” Wolf said.

Wolf said the owner is in the process of looking to relocate to a temporary location until everything with insurance is worked out.

“This is a small town. We rally around one another, and this is just a minor setback,” said Wolf.

If you’re interested in donating, contact Wolf via text message at 757-880-5712.