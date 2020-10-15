Community donations lead to Poquoson Police outfitting all patrol cars, 2 schools with LifeVac devices

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Community donations have allowed the Poquoson Police Foundation to outfit all the patrol cars and two of the city schools with LifeVac devices.

The device is designed to clear the airway of choking victims quickly and without trauma.

“These projects are impossible without dedicated volunteers and donations. Please visit our website at poqpolicefoundation.org to see what projects we work on and to donate online,” PPF officials posted to social media.

According to Statista and the National Safety Council, data show that over 5,000 people died from choking in 2017 and 2018.

