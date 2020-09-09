City of Poquoson to begin early voting on September 18

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Poquoson will begin early voting for the 2020 Election on September 18.
The City says early voting will be available at 500 City Hall Avenue.
The voting will be available Monday through Friday until Friday, October 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In addition, officials said the office will also be open on Saturday, October 24, and Saturday, October 31, from 9:00-5:00.
In observance of Columbus Day, the office will be closed on October 12.
For more information on the early voting process in the City of Poquoson, click here.
