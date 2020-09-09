City of Poquoson to begin early voting on September 18

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha, Neb. Mail voting is starting in the presidential election as North Carolina is sending out its first batch of ballots. The battleground state on Friday begins to send out about 600,000 ballots to voters who’ve requested them. Those voters are overwhelmingly Democrats and independents, reflecting a partisan split in voting methods that’s developed since President Trump started attacking mail voting in March. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Poquoson will begin early voting for the 2020 Election on September 18.

The City says early voting will be available at 500 City Hall Avenue.

The voting will be available Monday through Friday until Friday, October 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In addition, officials said the office will also be open on Saturday, October 24, and Saturday, October 31, from 9:00-5:00.

In observance of Columbus Day, the office will be closed on October 12.

For more information on the early voting process in the City of Poquoson, click here.

