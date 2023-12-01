POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Poquoson is hosting its annual Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

If you plan on attending, be aware of road closures. Poquoson Avenue between Hudgins Road and Yorktown Road will be closed beginning at 5:45 p.m. Friday because of the festivities.

The Poquoson Police Department advises drivers to also expect delays in the Wythe Creek Road area, from Little Florida Road to Poquoson Avenue from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. This area will be completely closed to traffic from 6:50 p.m. until the parade ends.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Characters”.