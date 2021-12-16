66-year-old New York man arrested in North Carolina on sexual battery, abduction charges in connection to underage girl in Poquoson

NEW BERN, N.C. (WAVY) — A New York man is in custody after Poquoson officials say he was involved in a possible sexual assault of a minor.

Police say they were made aware of a possible sexual assault of a girl on October 1, 2020. Their investigation revealed identified 66-year-old Ruben Alvarez-Negron of Albany, New York as the suspect.

Officer subsequently obtained warrants on Alvarez-Negron on October 28, 2021. He is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of abduction.

Alvarez-Negron was taken into custody in New Bern on December 14, 2021.

He remains in custody as he awaits extradition.

No other information was released due to the age of the victim.