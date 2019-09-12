Poquoson H.S. forfeiting football game after racist videos surface

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) – The Poquoson High School football team will forfeit Friday’s game against York High because of video circulating on social media.

The video reportedly shows Poquoson players using racist language.

Poquoson School Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Parish made the decision to forfeit the game and sent 10 On Your Side the following statement:

“The language and behavior in these videos have no place in our schools or in our community. We find it abhorrent, and, while these videos were created outside of school, we are taking action within the scope of our Code of Conduct and under division policy. One action that we are taking is to forfeit Friday’s game against York High. While we know some will be disappointed, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to keep our students safe. We also have a responsibility to help our students understand that behavior has consequences. As a school division, we will continue to take a strong and unified stance against racist behavior and language. Our schools welcome and serve all students, and we stand firm in our effort to maintain safe educational spaces for all students.” Jennifer B. Parish, Ed.D., Superintendent

WAVY News 10 will have more on the videos and the school’s decision to forfeit the game, coming up on WAVY News 10 tonight at 5 p.m.