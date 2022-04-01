POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Friday marks the return of a local staple to the Poquoson area. The Farm Fresh grocery store on Wythe Creek Road is back in business under new ownership.

The store officially reopened at 8 a.m. on Friday. And it was a pretty big to do, with a performance from the Poquoson High School band and a sizable crowd on hand.

The Farm Fresh chain, best known for its fried chicken, closed nearly all of its locations in Hampton Roads back in 2018, but three remain locally in Portsmouth, Newport News — and now in Poquoson.

New owners Raphael Strumlauf and Mark Green run other independent grocery stores in Virginia, and run the Farm Fresh location in Richmond.