POQUOSON, VA (WAVY) – The 2021 group of seniors on the Poquoson football team were just freshman back in 2017 when the Islanders made their last state semifinal appearance. Head coach since 2006, Ellitott Duty says most were on the JV team then and came up to varsity for the playoffs. The Islanders lost a semifinal game in 2017 and failed to advance.

This Saturday is a chance at redemption when Poquoson faces Stuarts Draft out of Staunton in the class 2 semifinal game.