VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A popular Midwest chain is expanding its footprint in Hampton Roads.

Freddy’s, best known for its “steakburgers,” hot dogs and frozen custard concoctions (their “Concretes” are like a McFlurry), opens at 796 Lynnhaven Parkway near Lynnhaven Mall on Wednesday, April 6.

The location will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Guests often ask about our most popular menu item,” said franchise owner Dave Dreiling. “We’re known for our Original Double, which starts with two steakburger patties that we press thin on a flat grill and sear until the edges are crispy. The burger is topped with two slices of cheese, onions, pickle planks and mustard, all served on a toasted bun. If you’re a first-time guest, we recommend you give it a try and finish off your meal with our fan favorite Signature Turtle Sundae.”

Freddy’s, founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, has more than 400 locations across 34 states nationwide. There’s one on University Blvd. in Suffolk and another is in the works for W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton.

You can check out the menu here.