NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Delcina B. Owens was well-known for her walks along Poplar Hill Drive.

Now, others who walk the path can rest on a memorial bench dedicated Saturday to the longtime resident and ‘daily walker’ who died in 2016 at age 81.

Delcina B. Owens was honored Saturday by the Poplar Hill Civic League and neighbors with the dedication of a memorial bench and a path that runs through the center of Poplar Hill Drive. (Photos – City of Norfolk)

The Poplar Hill Civic League and neighbors honored Owens, who was known not only for those walks, but for her passion for family, faith and community. They gathered to dedicate to her the bench and the walking and bike path that runs down the center of Poplar Hall Drive.

The Poplar Hill Civic League worked on the memorial and dedication to honor their neighbor and friend for several years to make the day come to fruition.

Norfolk Mayor Kenny Anderson, Councilwoman Danica Royster, Councilman Paul Riddick and State Rep. Angelia Williams Graves attended the dedication along with the Booker T. Washington High School drum corps and cheerleaders.

After a ribbon cutting at the beginning of the path, the drum corps and cheerleaders led a procession to the memorial bench, located about halfway down the path.

On the bench were the words: ‘In Memory, Delcina B. Owens, 1934-2016, A Daily Walker.’

There, Owens’ family and friends shared stories remembering and honoring her before they did what she loved.

Take a walk on a familiar path.