Pollard’s Chicken closing two more locations in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Locally-owned Pollard’s Chicken is closing two more locations in Hampton Roads, after closing its Kempsville location in Virginia Beach last December.

Two other locations, at 4806 George Washington Hwy. in Portsmouth and 3545 Buckner Blvd in Virginia Beach, will also close permanently on Dec. 31.

The chain, which opened its first restaurant in 1967, didn’t go into detail about the closures but said the pandemic has been “very challenging to our restaurants.”

Five locations will remain, and Pollard’s is asking for customers to continue to show their support. They say they’re doing everything they can to relocate all of the employees from the two locations to the remaining restaurants.