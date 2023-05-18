YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A woman who was shot to death in York County was the “highest ranking female member” of Norfolk’s Mad Stone Bloods, but court records show that she was getting out of the gang just hours before she died.

A jogger discovered 25-year-old Tyosha Mitchell’s body on the side of Old Williamsburg Road around 6:30 a.m. on May 6. York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed Mitchell was shot multiple times, and investigators found 14 shell casings in the road near her body.

YPSO deputies arrested four people in connection to the shooting: Jamica Danielle Langely, 24, with a last-known address in Richmond, Acacia Jackson, 18, with a last-known address in Norfolk, Hezekiah “HK” Janile Carney, 24, with a last-known address in Norfolk, and Jayquan Jones, 20, with a last-known address in Richmond.

Police say the four accused people are also members of Norfolk’s faction of the Mad Stone Bloods gang – also known as the Vietnam Baby Gorilla gang. They are charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy.

Court records show that Mitchell was assaulted by three women at her Richmond apartment just hours before she was killed. The attack was part of “beating her out” of the gang, meaning she’d no longer be a member of the Mad Stone Bloods. Investigators searched Mitchell’s phone and determined she had “significant gang ties” and was the “highest ranking female gang member” within the group. Carney, one of the people accused in her death, is allegedly the leader of the gang.

After the “beat out,” Mitchell contacted a man that she knew and asked him to come to her apartment. The pair were at the home in the 2300 block of Bethel Street in Richmond when two men and three women came to the apartment and attacked Mitchell again around 2:30 a.m. The witness later told police that one of the men was armed with a gun, and he believed the attack was motivated by jealousy about Mitchell’s relationship with one of the women’s intimate partners, court records state.

The man who was with Mitchell said the assailants pointed him out, and he was afraid he’d also be attacked, so he jumped out of a window and ran. He came back to the apartment a few minutes later and called 911. He told Richmond police that Mitchell was taken from the home in a black Hyundai Sonata, according to court records.

Police used surveillance video and phone records to track the Hyundai and the alleged gang members from Mitchell’s Richmond apartment to York County, about half-a-mile from where the woman was shot. A resident of Old Williamsburg Road told police they heard gunshots around 3:47 a.m., court records show.

Phone records showed several of the accused gang members were near Mitchell’s apartment during the abduction and in York County during the shooting. Phone records also showed the alleged gang members communicating with Mitchell before she died, and with each other after the shooting, court records state.

Norfolk police pulled the sedan over in the early-morning hours of May 7 and found three women inside the car, including Jackson and Langley. Police searched the sedan and found several cell phones, a black mask, and a bullet for the same make and model as the shell casings located at the crime scene, according to court records.

Jones, Carney, Jackson, and Langley are being held without bond. They are scheduled to appear in York-Poquoson General District Court for their preliminary hearings on Sept. 12.